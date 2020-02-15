Madhya Pradesh: Girl killed for honour

Following this, police got 381 missing complaints and 12 abduction related complaints. Failing to get any concrete proof, police called their informers in the area and finally they got a clue.

One of the police informers told police that on February 6, some people at the petrol pump in Bagdi Phata area had noticed a girl shouting from inside a white coloured and the driver had hurriedly taken the car away.

Following this, police zeroed-in their investigation on white car and called CCTV footages from all the petrol pumps, banks, ATMs and toll booths situated within a periphery of 200 kilometre.

After going through the CCTV footages, police crossed check as many 460 white cars which were moving in the area at that time and finally, investigation team found that suspicious Maruti swift car having Indore registration number.

Police approached that car owner identified as Mangilal Patel, who informed police that his son Rishabh uses this car.

When contacted Rishabh informed that on February 6, two of his friends Mukesh and Prithivraj borrowed his car for some work and went to Sondpura.

Following this, police detained Mukesh and Prithviraj and interrogate them.

During police interrogation, accused duo confessed killing Roshani. They informed that Roshani was eldest among three siblings.

They said that her father Ishwar Patel had doubt that she was in love with a boy of another case and she might elope with him. Fearing social humiliation, Ishwar called them and narrated entire incident. Accused duo told Ishwar that it would be very difficult for him to find suitable grooms for his other two daughters if Roshani eloped with that boy.

They decided to kill Roshani and on the day of incident, accused duo picked Roshani and her younger sister from their school.

After visiting Mandu, they dropped her younger sister at their place and took Roshani along with them and later killed her and dumped body.

As her father Ishwar well aware about entire conspiracy, he did not file any missing complaint with the police.