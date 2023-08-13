Madhya Pradesh: Girl, Father Beaten Up, Threatened Over Marriage Proposal In Guna | Representative pic

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man and daughter working in an agricultural field were brutally beaten up by a group of four men in broad daylight over a forced marriage proposal in Guna district on Saturday.

As per details, the incident was reported in Chanchora region under Guna district.

In his complaint with the Chanchora police station, victim’s father stated that both were working in agricultural field at 8 am when accused Chhotulal Tanwar (hailing from Kalipeepal village) along with Rai Singh Tanwar came and started abusing the girl and her father.

They also threatened her of dire consequences if family didn’t approve to his marriage proposal. He also threatened to kill the entire family.

Meanwhile, Ganga Ram Tanwar and Ram Babu Tanwar came along with weapons and began beating girl’s father with sticks in a fit of rage. The victims received multiple injuries in the attack.

He also alleged that the accused had threatened his daughter earlier as well. Father approached police and lodged a complaint for uttering abuses, criminal intimidation and physical assault against four men.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against four persons (accused) and an investigation was initiated.

