Madhya Pradesh: Girl dies while 2 doctors test corona positive in Gandhwani, were recently appointed

Gandhwani (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): In all, 16 patients are under treatment at Gandhwani Hospital Covid Centre out of whom 8 are being given oxygen. On Saturday, a girl died due to Covid-19. The doctor said that she died as her oxygen level was low.

On Saturday, 6 people were tested out of whom 4 were found corona positive. They include two doctors who were appointed in the hospital recently. Post afternoon, the hospital ran out of rapid test kits. When Dr Puran Singh, from Gandhwani Hospital was contacted, he said he will send requisition on Sunday and will get the rapid test kits by Monday.

Of late, the number of Covid cases has increased here as number of tests has gone up. In rural areas where the virus has spread fast, people avoid going to hospital for Covid test due lack of awareness.