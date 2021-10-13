Madhya Pradesh: Girl complaints that she was married off twice for money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl has lodged a complaint with a senior police officer during Jansunwai that she was forcibly married to a youth from Rajasthan when she was a minor two years ago.

The accused not only tortured her but fraudulently changed her name and age in the identity card to remarry her with another youth for money. The police assured the girl that they would take action against the concerned people after the investigation.

An 18-year-old girl reached Jansunwai of the police and she lodged a complaint that she met a girl named Pooja in 2019 when she was 16-year-old. Pooja took her to the place of an elderly woman in the Harsiddhi area. Later, the elderly woman named Nani called one Anil Sharma and Kiran and they forcibly married her to a person in Rajasthan. The girl was afraid of the accused so that she didn’t object at that time.

Her mother was searching for her and she had lodged a missing report with Tilak Nagar police station. After the victim’s marriage in Rajasthan, the youth whom she got marriage to started harassing her. She was being tortured and she even contemplated suicide. Then, the youth called Anil and Kiran took her to Rajasthan where they assaulted her and brought her to Indore. Anil and Kiran were allegedly saying that they had taken Rs 3 lakh from Nani to marry her.

Later, they changed her name and age on the identity card. Later, they remarried her to a youth in Mysore where she stayed about 7 months and later, she managed to flee from there. She reached the city and reported the matter to her mother.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:20 AM IST