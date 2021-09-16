Madhya Pradesh to get 1356 km long road project worth Rs 9,577 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state got road projects worth Rs 9577 crore on Thursday. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 34 road

projects of 1356 km length, in the city at Brilliant Convention Centre.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other ministers, MPs and MLAs of the Central and State Governments also participated in the program. These projects will accelerate the pace of economic development under Bharatmala infrastructure. According to a official information 14 road projects would be inaugurated in the program and foundation stone of 21 projects would be laid. These include the importance of the city as well as the other parts of the state.

Projects to be inaugurated



- Mainly service road with street lights on 6-lane bypass of Indore city,



- 4-lane widening of Bhopal-Biawara section (Mubarakpur-Biaora),



- 4-lane widening of Gwalior-Jhansi section, Mohgaon



- 4 lane widening of Khawasa section.



- 4 lane widening of Jhansi-Khajuraho section.



- 2-lane with pecked shoulder of Shujalpur-Ashta section,



- 2 lane widening of Bamidha-Satna section including 452 km length at a

cost of Rs 579 crore.



- Pilot project using waste plastic material as per IRCSP of

Obaidullaganj-Nagpur section.



- Rajegaon-Balaghat, Tamta-Nainpur, Mandla and Sagartola-Shahdol on

Dindori section, Indore-Betul section, Dinara-Pichhor section, Sawai

Madhopur-Sheopur, Gauras-Shyampur section, Gulganj-Amanganj-Powai-Katni section and Sagar-Chhatarpur section.





Foundation stone of 21 road projects to be laid







- 4 lane widening of Dewas-Ujjain section.



- New bridge and 4-lane widening on Narmada river in Balwara-Dhangaon section.



- 4 lane widening of Dhangaon-Borgaon section.



- 4 lane of Rewa-Bela section.



- Widening of Ujjain-Jhalawar section to 2-lane with pecked shoulder.



- 4-lane widening of remaining section of Nauradehi Sanctuary.



- 4 lane widening of remaining section of Machaliya Ghat.



- 4 lanening of remaining section of Madhav National Park, the works

include widening, 2-lane with pecked shoulder of Satna-Mehar section.



- 4-lane widening of Sagar-Mohari section and 4-lane widening of

Bamidha-Khajuraho section.



- The flyover bridge up-to Bhopal Square-Indira Gandhi Square, Atar

Ghat-Sabalgarh Tentra-Dhonni (Govardhan)- Mohana road is also included

under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

8 Roads to be strengthened



- Eight roads of 244 km length costing Rs 145 crore are will be strengthened.



- These include Balaghat-Nainpur, Mandla-Dindori-Sagartota-Shahdol road

of Balaghat-Nainpur section.



- Dindori-Sagartota road of Shahdol section, Tikamgarh-Prithvipur

Orchha, Shahgarh-Tikamgarh, Khalghat- Kasrawad- Khargone-Bishthan

road, Betul (Khedi) -Ashapur, Balaghat-Nainpur section, Indore-Betul,

Dholkhedi-Chauraha (Vidisha)-Mahlua-Chauraha (Kurwai).

We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021