Madhya Pradesh: Get jabs on priority basis: Collector

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): New collector Dr Pankaj Jain on Sunday inspected vaccination process of Sardarpur development block’s Sub-Health Centre of Machhliya village on Sunday.

While discussing vaccination with villagers of Machhliya and Goondi Rela, he said, “To protect oneself, family and community from the third wave of Covid-19, it is necessary to take both doses of Covid vaccine. All such citizens who have been given the first dose should compulsorily get the second dose and complete the vaccination process.”

In rural areas, panchayat workers, secretaries, employment assistants, Anganwadi workers and Asha workers should cooperate and motivate all to come to vaccination centre to get vaccinated, he added.

All the lactating mothers and all pregnant women should get vaccinated at the nearest health centre as it was completely safe, he further added.

Collector Dr Jain said that even after being vaccinated, precautions should be taken and Covid rules should be followed. For the prevention and control of Corona infection, instructions were given to the concerned to take adequate precautions.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Renovated district children hospital inaugurated

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:27 AM IST