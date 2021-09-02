Madhya Pradesh: Genomics Research Lab named after ex-MP Nandu Bhaiya inaugurated

Bagli/Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the NKC Center for Genomics Research, Hyderbad which is named after late MP of Khandwa Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan.

Late Nandu Bhaiya’s son Harshvardhan Singh, son-in-law Jaideep Singh Udawatand, nephew Sujay Singh Chouhan attended the programme.

In his addresss Union defense minister Rajnath Singh said that genomics will be a major area in 21st century and will help in a big way in fighting challenges like healthcare, fight against Covid-19, increase productivity and climate change.

Keeping tabs on climate change will be a big challenge in future. Singh said that genomics can contribute to fighting the challenges. "Along with health and healing, it can also be used to increase productivity."

He added that NKC centre would work in Covid genome sequencing and help save lives. Singh said that the centre would reduce the country's dependence on exertiseof other countries.

BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh, Scientific Advisor to Union government, Professor K Vijayaraghavan, Union animal husbandry secretary Atul Chaturvedi also attended the programme.

Adoption of innovation necessary for doubling farmers’ income: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that dream of the Prime Minister is to double the income of the farmers will come true when farmers adopt innovation.

Agri-genomics is a scientific field that can ensure high yield, insect resistance, and crop quality.Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (NKC) Center for Genomics Research will prove to be a milestone.

Indore to have Asia's largest lab

Dr Dushyant Singh Baghel, managing director of Nucliom Informatics said that Asia's largest genomics lab costing Rs 165 crore will be set up by his institute in Indore.CM assured him all possible help. Dr Baghel said that the NKC center is a tribute to the relentless service of late MP of Khandwa to the people. “It was his continued support and motivation booster that prompted us to drop the idea of ??relocating the venture to San Diego (United States).

Dr Baghel said, “We will soon start providing our in-house DrSeq suite of predictive genomics products in healthcare to analyze data from RNA sequencing, which we hope will increase the growth of personalised/precision medicine in India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:10 AM IST