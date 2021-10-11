Madhya Pradesh: Geeta Rameshwaram Trust distributes saplings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Geeta Rameshwaram Trust in the memory of late Rameshwarji Patel (Babuji) distributed saplings free of cost to the people under their drive, “Ek Pariwar- Ek Paudha”.

The second phase of the drive was started by the trust members on Sunday by distributing saplings to the shopkeepers near Khajrana Ganesh Temple and taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The trust started the drive on June 5 this year under which they have distributed around 55,000 saplings free of cost to the citizens and urged them to plant more saplings to make the city green and healthy.

Under the drive, the trust has targeted distributing 5 lakh saplings. The trust members went to every house in areas of the city and distributed saplings to the people.

