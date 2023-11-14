 Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Seeks Support For Prabha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Gautam Seeks Support For Prabha

Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Seeks Support For Prabha

The public relations efforts received positive responses from voters, with blessings pouring in for the Congress candidate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Taking on the role of public relations, former MLA Balmukund Singh Gautam sought support for Congress candidate Prabha Gautam. The extensive campaign covered villages Sulawad, Chandankhedi, Asunkhedi and Godgaon, where Gautam fervently appealed to the public to ensure a resounding victory for Congress.

Joined by a dedicated team, including Parvat Singh, Rahul, Rajesh and numerous other workers, the former MLA worked to build momentum for Prabha's candidacy.

The public relations efforts received positive responses from voters, with blessings pouring in for the Congress candidate. Continuing the outreach, Prabha personally engaged with the electorate in Trimurti Nagar, Bhojanagar, Sharadnagar and other localities.

Accompanied by supporters Ashok Solanki, Arun Verma and many workers, she garnered encouragement and support from the residents. Former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam further intensified the campaign, advocating for Prabha in areas like Dilawara Road, Gulmohar Colony, Srinagar and Valmiki Colony.

The public relations drive witnessed the active participation of numerous Congress workers, emphasising the collective effort to secure a significant victory for the Congress candidate in the upcoming elections.

Read Also
Under CM Shivraj, MP Turned Bemisaal From Bimaru: Amit Shah
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Humane Act By Indore Cops: Barricade Opened For Pregnant Woman During Modi’s Roadshow  

Humane Act By Indore Cops: Barricade Opened For Pregnant Woman During Modi’s Roadshow  

Indore: Man Killed, Wife Sustains Injuries As Car Hits Two-Wheeler 

Indore: Man Killed, Wife Sustains Injuries As Car Hits Two-Wheeler 

MP Election 2023: Special Arrangements Made For Distribution Of Polling Material

MP Election 2023: Special Arrangements Made For Distribution Of Polling Material

Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase

Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase

We Are Double Engine, Congress Is ‘Manoranjan’: CM

We Are Double Engine, Congress Is ‘Manoranjan’: CM