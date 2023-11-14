Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Seeks Support For Prabha

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Taking on the role of public relations, former MLA Balmukund Singh Gautam sought support for Congress candidate Prabha Gautam. The extensive campaign covered villages Sulawad, Chandankhedi, Asunkhedi and Godgaon, where Gautam fervently appealed to the public to ensure a resounding victory for Congress.

Joined by a dedicated team, including Parvat Singh, Rahul, Rajesh and numerous other workers, the former MLA worked to build momentum for Prabha's candidacy.

The public relations efforts received positive responses from voters, with blessings pouring in for the Congress candidate. Continuing the outreach, Prabha personally engaged with the electorate in Trimurti Nagar, Bhojanagar, Sharadnagar and other localities.

Accompanied by supporters Ashok Solanki, Arun Verma and many workers, she garnered encouragement and support from the residents. Former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam further intensified the campaign, advocating for Prabha in areas like Dilawara Road, Gulmohar Colony, Srinagar and Valmiki Colony.

The public relations drive witnessed the active participation of numerous Congress workers, emphasising the collective effort to secure a significant victory for the Congress candidate in the upcoming elections.