Madhya Pradesh: Gau Arogya Seva Samiti serving stray in Mandsaur during Corona Curfew

Mandsaur: Gau Arogya Seva Samiti has been serving the stray animals during the corona curfew. The group arranges fodder, biscuits and water for animals and birds. They have also constructed water tanks for animals and birds in several areas of town. Seva Samiti collected and then distributed 6 quintals of solid food to stray dogs and monkeys.

The Committee president Om Barodia said that due to the Corona Curfew, stray animals are forced to eat non-edible items from roads and drains which causes serious health disorders among them. Barodia also appealed to the residents to not offer stale food items to animals and not to throw food along with plastic on the road.