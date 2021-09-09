e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:12 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Garishma wins two gold medals in 56th State Athletics Competition

Garishma bagged gold medals in 5,000 metre race and 1,500 metre race. Her coach Chitresh Sahariya said that she will now take part in first under-23 national competition to be held in Chennai.
FP News Service
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Garishma Yadav brought laurels to the town by winning two gold medals in the 56th State Athletics Competition.

She was part of Mandsaur District Athletics contingent for state-level competition organised at TT Nagar Stadium Bhopal on September 7.

Garishma bagged gold medals in 5,000 metre race and 1,500 metre race. Her coach Chitresh Sahariya said that she will now take part in first under-23 national competition to be held in Chennai.

Mandsaur District Athletics Association president Rajendra Pal, secretary Dinesh Yadav among other office bearers congratulated Garishma on her victory and wished for her bright future.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:12 PM IST
