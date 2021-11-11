Madhya Pradesh: Garbage lifting vehicle helpers to enquire if residents took both COVID jabs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Helpers in IMC vehicles, which reach door-to-door for collecting municipal solid waste, are going to reach doorsteps to enquire if all eligible members in the family had taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

While reviewing Covid-19 vaccination status in the city, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed her subordinates to task the vehicle helpers with convincing residents to take second dose of vaccine.

The helpers will inform residents of stationary and mobile vaccination centres in their locality.

Pal observed that many residents have not taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine despite passing off the stipulated time limit for the same.

She also asked representatives of different NGOs to go door-to-door and convince residents to take second dose of vaccine.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:06 AM IST