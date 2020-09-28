Madhya Pradesh: Gangster killed as UP police vehicle hits 'nilgai' in Guna district

A gangster, who was being brought to Lucknow from Mumbai, died when the vehicle overturned after being hit by a 'nilgai' in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place on Sunday when a Lucknow Police team that had gone to Mumbai to arrest Feroz Khan from Nallasopara area in the Palghar district near Mumbai, was returning with the gangster.

The vehicle in which the policemen were travelling with the criminal was hit by a 'nilgai' on the Gwalior-Betul national highway near Pakhriapura toll in Chanchoda.

According to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey, Feroz Khan suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Four others, including two police personnel, were also injured and admitted to a hospital. They were discharged on Monday, the commissioner said.

A resident of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, Khan had several cases, including the Gangsters Act, against him.

The body of the gangster has been sent to Bhopal for post-mortem. It will be brought to Bahraich either on Monday night or Tuesday morning, he added.