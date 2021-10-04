Madhya Pradesh: Gang supplying drugs to commit thefts held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of five criminals who were involved in supplying drugs to minor girls and youths to induce them to carry out robberies and thefts was arrested by the police from the Vijay Nagar area on Sunday. A pistol, knives and mobile phones were also seized from the accused. A search is on for the wife of one of the accused.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that two minor girls had been arrested for stealing cash and valuables from a house two months ago. The girls revealed that they had been given drugs by a certain Tiru. Later, he told them to commit thefts to earn the money to buy drugs. The girls had committed a theft on the pretext of seeing a house for rent.

Since then, a search was on for Tiru. During investigations, the police came to know that Tiru supplied drugs. He and his wife gave drugs to minor girls and youths. Tiru was also in contact with some other accused. As the activities of the entire gang came to light, the police became more active.

On Saturday night, the police arrested five people, named Tiru Shankar, Deepak, Rahul, Jack Gillard and Sumit, from the Bhusa Mandi area. A pistol, 4 knives, 6 stolen bikes and six mobile phones were seized from them. According to the police, when they were planning to commit some crime in the area, they were arrested by the cops. The accused have confessed to committing robberies and bike thefts in the Vijay Nagar, MIG, Khajrana and Lasudia areas of the city. They used to commit the crimes to pay for drugs. The police are on the lookout for Tiru’s wife.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:28 AM IST