Madhya Pradesh: Gang selling fake gold, silver coins busted, 5 held

Khargone: Police have busted a gang that sold fake gold and silver coins to gullible buyers. This gang was busted in Khargone and its five members were arrested on directions of SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan.

A team formed on SP Khargone Shailendra Singh Chouhan’s order arrested four gang members on October 24. However, their fifth member Hariom had managed to escape.

On last Wednesday, Hariom was arrested from UP and brought back. He allegedly confessed to duping people by selling fake metals in several districts of the state. Two-kg fake gold coins, brass metal coins and Rs 5000 in cash were recovered from him.

Inspector Sanjay Dwivedi, Sub Inspector Ramasare Yadav and other officials played a major role in arresting Hariom.