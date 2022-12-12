Madhya Pradesh: Gang of thieves targeting closed factories busted; six arrested in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of six persons, Pithampur police have claimed to have busted a gang of thieves who were active in stealing goods from closed factories in the industrial area. The police were looking for the burglars who were absconding for a long time. Their arrest was made while they were planning a robbery at a closed factory at Pithampur industrial area.

City Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel and station in-charge Lokesh Bhadoria said police were looking for the thieves for a long time. However, they fell into the police net while they were planning to execute a theft at a closed factory in Pithampur industrial area.

The accused have been identified as Devendra alias Deva a resident of Sagaur, Atul Chauhan of Dhannad, Sonu Thakur of Bhatkhedi, Krishna Pawar of Pithampur, Kanha alias Karan Solanki of Gandhinagar, Indore. Police recovered two country made pistols, two live cartridges, two Eicher vehicles, one Bolero Jeep and pickup vehicles from their possession. Police have seized machines worth Rs 60 lakh from their possession.

The gang used to commit thefts in the closed factories of the industrial area. They had committed thefts in Ghatabillod, Sagaur, Pithampur and Rau.

Sub Inspectors Zakir Khan and Anil Rajawat have played a key role in their arrests. Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh has congratulated the team on their success.