Madhya Pradesh: Gandharva River In Full Swing

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani It’s raining for the last 24 hours in Gandhwani, due to which Gandharva River is in full swing, and so the bus stand area and the bridge in the centre of Gandhwani city were overflowing the whole day.

Amidst that the nearby routes were closed in the city, and people had to go by another bridge. Similarly in the river Badiya also water level increased considerably, in the rural areas too, small and big rivers and drains remained on storm throughout the day.

Because of heavy rainfall people faced problems with transportation, and from morning to afternoon, shops remained closed after which people reopened their respective shops.

On the other hand, the heavy rain has brightened the faces of the farmers, as scorching fields and drought grounds got a new life owing to heavy rains. The rain has brought good times back into their lives. According to farmers, due to good harvest in the coming time, their business will also do well.

