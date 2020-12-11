Madhya Pradesh: FUTURE WINDOW OPENS: Students who missed August examinations soon to get second chance in state

Indore: The college students, who could not appear for examinations that were held three months back due to Covid-19 situation or some other reason, will soon get another chance in the state.
“A special examination will be held by the universities and colleges shortly for those students who missed out exams conducted in August and September,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.
The state government has asked universities and colleges to be prepared to hold exams for undergraduate final year and post-graduate fourth semester students who could not take exams for session 2019-20.
In August, Department of Higher Education (DHE) had issued detailed order regarding holding examination in the institutes of higher education taking into account Covid-19 guidelines, the order of Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission and the decision taken by the Governor on June 6 about conducting exams.
As per the order, the students, not residing within the jurisdiction of the university and unable to appear in the exams conducted in August-September, will be given another chance to write their papers. The university was told to conduct separate exams for students at appropriate time.
“Such students were required to inform department or university through email about their inability to appear in the exams and only then their claim were held valid,” the August order of DHE read. However, the DHE has reportedly diluted that condition.
In August-September, the exams were held online and in open book mode. Question papers were uploaded on official websites of universities and colleges using National Information Centre (NIC) platform.
Since the old exams question papers are still on space provided by NIC on websites of varsities and colleges, DHE has written a letter to NIC requesting to remove old questions papers and provide space to varsities and colleges for holding special exams for students who missed previous exams. “This will be final opportunity for students who missed out on pervious exams,” Silawat said.
What students need to do?: Like previous online open book exams, students will not be required to take up exams during a window of five to seven days. They will be provided with questions papers of all subjects on first day of commencement of exams. They will have to complete writing exams within five to seven days and then submit answer sheets to nearest government colleges, which will double up as collection centres.
