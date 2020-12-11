Madhya Pradesh: FUTURE WINDOW OPENS: Students who missed August examinations soon to get second chance in state

Indore: The college students, who could not appear for examinations that were held three months back due to Covid-19 situation or some other reason, will soon get another chance in the state.

“A special examination will be held by the universities and colleges shortly for those students who missed out exams conducted in August and September,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

The state government has asked universities and colleges to be prepared to hold exams for undergraduate final year and post-graduate fourth semester students who could not take exams for session 2019-20.

In August, Department of Higher Education (DHE) had issued detailed order regarding holding examination in the institutes of higher education taking into account Covid-19 guidelines, the order of Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission and the decision taken by the Governor on June 6 about conducting exams.

As per the order, the students, not residing within the jurisdiction of the university and unable to appear in the exams conducted in August-September, will be given another chance to write their papers. The university was told to conduct separate exams for students at appropriate time.