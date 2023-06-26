Madhya Pradesh: Furniture In CM Rise School Left To Rot In Rain

Furniture In CM Rise School Left To Rot In Rain | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The CM Rise School in Meghnagar, Jhabua district, is facing a distressing situation. As the old building is demolished for a new one, valuable furniture worth lakhs of rupees lies abandoned in the open. Left unattended for a while, the furniture is now getting wet in the rain, risking damage.

Even with the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the collector, who recently inspected the CM Rise building, they failed to notice the furniture lying outside the parking lot and the absence of proper storage space. With no place for students to sit, the question remains: where should the furniture be kept?

Due to limited space, the furniture remains exposed to rain damage...

Efforts to store some furniture in the lobby and surrounding areas were futile, as other schools refused to accept it. The furniture includes teak wood tables, science lab equipment, chairs and cupboards. Many tables and chairs are already missing.

The block education officer should rectify the situation, but if government property are continues to be misused, the school may gain funds from auction. Unfortunately, due to limited space, the furniture remains exposed to rain damage.

This highlights the officials' disregard for government property and their lack of accountability. Swift action is necessary from the education department and government officials to address this responsibly.