Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of Dr Syedna Aliqadarr Mufaddal Saifuddin (TUS), the 53rd religious leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, a funfair was organised by Nazmi Mohalla Aqeeq Committee at Tayyabi School, Qamari Marg.

Aqeeq Committee head Fatima Moyadi said that the funfair was inaugurated by the city’s Amil Saheb Sheikh Moiz Bhai Sunelwala. Different types of stalls were set up by the women of the community in the funfair.

Apart from food and household items, about 25 stalls were set up and a zone was made for food and games for children.

The fun fair continued from 11 am to 10 pm when a large number of family members of the community arrived. A lucky draw was also organised, where gold coins and 20 types of lucky draws were opened.

