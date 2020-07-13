Madhya Pradesh: Full list of portfolios in Shivraj Singh Chouhan Govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet has finally been expanded after the first "mini" expansion on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs, over a month after Chouhan took oath as the CM for the record fourth term.

The BJP had come into power in the state after 22 Congress MLAs defected to the saffron party leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government. The 22 MLAs followed Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been elected as a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP.

Here is the full list of portfolios:

1. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister - General Administration, Public Relations, Narmada Valley Development, Aviation and all such other departments not assigned to any other minister.

2. Dr Narottam Mishra - Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs, Law.

3. Gopal Bhargava - Public Works, Cottage and Rural Industries

4. Tulsi Ram Silavat - Water Resources, Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development.

5. Vijay Shah - Forest.

6. Jagdish Devad - Commercial Tax, Finance, Economic Planning and Statistics.

7. Bisahu Lal Singh - Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

8. Yashodhara Raje Scindia - Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment.

9. Bhupendra Singh - Urban Development and Housing.

10. Meena Singh Mandwe - Tribal Welfare, Scheduled Caste Welfare.

11. Kamal Patel - Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development.

12. Andal Singh Kanshana - Public Health Engineering.

13. Govind Singh Rajput - Revenue, Transport.

14. Brijendra Pratap Singh - Mineral Resources, Labour.

15. Vishwas Sarang - Medical Education, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation.

16. Imarti Devi - Women and Child Development.

17. Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary - Public Health and Family Welfare.

18. Dr Mahendra Singh Sisodia - Panchayat and Rural Development.

19. Pradyum Singh Tomar- Energy.

20. Prem Singh Patel - Animal Husbandry, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare.

21. Om Prakash Saklecha - Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Science and Technology.

22. Usha Thakur- Tourism, Culture, Spirituality.

23. Arvind Bhadoria - Co-operative, Public Service Management.

24. Dr Mohan Yadav - Higher Education.

25. Hardeep Singh Dung - New and Renewable Energy, Environment.

26. Rajwardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon - Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion.

27. Bharat Singh Kushwaha (Minister of State) - Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge), Narmada Valley Development.

28. Inder Singh Parmar (Minister of State) - School Education (Independent Charge), General Administration.

29. Ramkhelavan Patel (Minister of State) - Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare (Independent Charge), Ghumkad and Ardhghumkad Tribe Welfare (Independent Charge) Panchayat and Rural Development.

30. Ram Kishore (Nano) Kanvere (Minister of State) - Ayush (Independent Charge), Water Resources.

31. Brijendra Singh Yadav (Minister of State) - Public Health and Engineering.

32. Girraj Dandoutia (Minister of State) - Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development.

33. Suresh Dhakad (Minister of State) - Public Works Department.

34. O.P.S. Bhadoria (Minister of State) - Urban Development and Housing.