 Madhya Pradesh: FST Seizes Rs 37.15 Lakh Cash During Vehicle Check
Madhya Pradesh: FST Seizes Rs 37.15 Lakh Cash During Vehicle Check

Madhya Pradesh: FST Seizes Rs 37.15 Lakh Cash During Vehicle Check

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 05:42 AM IST
Maheshwar/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A flying squad team (FST) from Maheshwar seized a total of Rs 37.15 lakh cash from 18 persons travelling in a vehicle during a routine inspection at Jai Stambh. When questioned about the source and purpose of this substantial amount, none of the passengers were able to produce valid documentation or satisfactory explanations.

Consequently, the FST team took immediate action by seizing the money. This incident has raised concerns about the source and intended use of the seized funds and a thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the legality of these financial transactions.

