Madhya Pradesh: Frost spoils gram, coriander and masoor crops in Guna

Guna: Grams, coriander and masoor (lentils) crops in Bajranggarh area of Guna assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh have been completely damaged due to frost in the last week of January.

On Tuesday, MLA Gopilal Jatav visited several villages of Bajranggarh mandal and visited the fields to take stock of the damage caused to the crops and asked the administration to send a report to the government after conducting a survey.

Farmers have once again, fallen prey to the constantly changing weather conditions. Due to winter rains, the temperature dipped to 4 degrees Celsius. Coriander, grams and masoor sown by the farmers got damaged due to frost.

Farmers are extremely worried now. They took loans, got manure from wherever available, but the weather played a spoiled sport. MLA Jatav himself saw the damage done to the crops in Chhipon, Sarkho, Rasulpur, Saga Barkheda and other villages.

He also heard the problems of the villagers and assured them that the government and administration would help them. Jatav also assured an early survey of crops. At the same time, the administration has been asked to send a formal report.

Rural people, BJP leader Barelal Dhakad, Mandal president Bajranggarh Sanjeev Singh Dhakad and others were present.