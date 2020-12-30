Madhya Pradesh: Frost fright in Mandsaur: Survey of 2 lakh hectare begins

Mandsaur: Agriculture and horticulture department led by sub-divisional magistrates from Garoth, Seetamau began a survey of damaged crops due to frost.

Monday night spelled trouble for farmers because plants of rabi crops bent after a layer of ice formed on them due to frost. Farmers said crop damage is sure as frost will impede plants’ growth.

The rabi crops like wheat, grams, coriander, garlic, isabgol, cumin, peas, mustard, fenugreek, opium and masoor have been sown in more than two lakh hectares of land in Mandsaur district. “The condition of crops was normal and growth was good but due to cold wave and frost, crops are sure to be damaged,” a farmer said.

There are reports of loss to horticulture crops too in Garoth, Bhanpura, and Sitamau. Majesara village farmer Shivsharan Singh Sisodia said wheat, grams, peas, and masoor crops will be damaged more.

Respective village patwaris were also present during the survey work along with the farmers. According to additional district collector Babulal Kochle, joint director agriculture Ajit Singh Rathore, a survey has been started on the instructions of the collector, the report will be received soon.

Action will be taken as per the instructions of the government. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad have asked the agriculture minister and the district administration to give relief to the farmers due to damage to crops.

According to information, rabi crops in Patela, Nimbod, Tajakhedi, Dehri, Karju, Semliya, Dalauda, Binakhedi, Akodada, Dhundhadka, Botalganj, Maliya Kherkheda, Bani, Bhalot villages have been harmed due to frost and cold waves. Farmers from Malhargarh, Pipliya have demanded immediate surveys and relief funds. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia has expressed concern for farmers and has made Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aware of the situation through social media. Mandsaur district collector Manoj Pushp said he is taking information from the agriculture, horticulture, and revenue departments in this regard will take action accordingly.