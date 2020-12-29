Madhya Pradesh: Frost dashes farmers’ hopes for a bumper rabi crop in Mandsaur district

Mandsaur: The Monday night brought troubles for farmers because rabi crops withered as plants bent after a layer of ice formed on them. Farmers said crop damage is sure as frost will impede plants’ growth.

The rabi crops like wheat, grams, coriander, garlic, isabgol, cumin, peas, mustard, fenugreek, opium and masoor have been sown in more than two lakh hectares of land in Mandsaur district. “The condition of crops was normal and growth was good but due to cold wave and frost, crops are sure to be damaged,” a farmer said.

There are reports of loss to horticulture crops too in Garoth, Bhanpura and Sitamau. Majesara village farmer Shivsharan Singh Sisodia said wheat, grams, peas and masoor crops will be damaged more.