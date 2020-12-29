Madhya Pradesh: Frost dashes farmers’ hopes for a bumper rabi crop in Mandsaur district

Mandsaur: The Monday night brought troubles for farmers because rabi crops withered as plants bent after a layer of ice formed on them. Farmers said crop damage is sure as frost will impede plants’ growth.
The rabi crops like wheat, grams, coriander, garlic, isabgol, cumin, peas, mustard, fenugreek, opium and masoor have been sown in more than two lakh hectares of land in Mandsaur district. “The condition of crops was normal and growth was good but due to cold wave and frost, crops are sure to be damaged,” a farmer said.
There are reports of loss to horticulture crops too in Garoth, Bhanpura and Sitamau. Majesara village farmer Shivsharan Singh Sisodia said wheat, grams, peas and masoor crops will be damaged more.
According to information, rabi crops in Patela, Nimbod, Tajakhedi, Dehri, Karju, Semliya, Dalauda, Binakhedi, Akodada, Dhundhadka, Botalganj, Maliya Kherkheda, Bani, Bhalot villages have been harmed due to frost and cold wave. Farmers from Malhargarh, Pipliya have demanded immediate surveys and relief fund.
Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia has expressed concern for farmers and has made chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aware of the situation through social media. Mandsaur district collector Manoj Pushp said he is taking information from the agriculture, horticulture and revenue departments in this regard will take action accordingly.
