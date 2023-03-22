Madhya Pradesh: Friday is the last day for registration of Ladli Behena Yojana E- KYC in Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for registration of Ladli Behena Yojana E- KYC is March 24 in Sailana. Similarly, online applications can be submitted from March 25. The body has received target of 3,523 potentially eligible women. Out of this, the E - KYC work of 1,857 women had been completed till March 21. The rest are in progress.

E - KYC camps have been organised in ward numbers 10, 11 and 12 on March 21 and 22 and in ward numbers 13, 14 and 15 on March 23 and 24. From March 25 ward-wise camps would be organised and applications for Ladli Behena Yojana would be received and registered online. Only those who have completed their e-KYC are eligible for online registration. The above information was received through the Ladli Behena Yojana E- KYC camp organiser.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme is the flagship scheme of the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the welfare of women. Eligible women will be given financial assistance of Rs 1, 000 per month under the scheme.