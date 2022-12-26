Madhya Pradesh: Free vocational training programme organised in Mhow

e-Paper Get App
Programme coordinator Dr Vandana Jaiswal threw light on the program schedule

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Inner Wheel Club of Mhow Cantt is organising a 10-day vocational training programme in Gangliyakhedi village near Mhow which comprises of basic beautician course and fashion designing course free of cost. Today in the inaugural ceremony sarpanch Vikram Patel was the chief guest who was welcomed by club president Lakshmi Upadhyay, school headmistress was welcomed by Shobha Soni, deputy gram Pradhan Dharmendra Bagana was welcomed by club secretary Rashida Abbasi.

Programme coordinator Dr Vandana Jaiswal threw light on the program schedule. More than seventy women and girls have registered on the first day . Training will be provided by Manisha Soni from Mumbai, and Pooja Sharma. Shweta Bhargav proposed the vote of thanks.

