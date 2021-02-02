Madhya Pradesh: Free Press Follow-Up on error in transfer order: Mathur joins as block development officer and not as block education officer in Sardarpur block

Sardarpur (Dhar district): After waiting for more than a month to get a rectified transfer order, Pramod Kumar Mathur who was supposed to join as block education officer (BEO), joined as block development officer (BDO) of Sardarpur block of Dhar district.

Janpad panchyat chief executive officer Shailendra Sharma confirmed Mathur’s joining on Monday as BDO in Sardarpur janpad panchayat. Before this, Mathur was BEO in Pansemal block of Barwani district. He was transferred to Sardarpur block in Dhar district on December 24, 2020.

He was supposed to replace junior high school principal Anand Pathak who is still holding three key posts - director of tribal welfare department in Dhar, Manda project officer, and Sardarpur block education officer. But a typing error in government order left no option before Mathur. According to information, state tribal welfare department under secretary Sachindra Rao in an order (No 1528/1496/2020/25/1, dated December 24, 2020) transferred Pansemal block education officer Pramod Kumar Mathur as Sardarpur Block Development Officer instead of Block Education Officer. Though a month has passed, Mathur has not received rectified order.

This has raised questions on government functioning as to how can the department make a serious typing error in its orders. A section of officials questioned as to how a department can allow one junior high school principal to hold three key posts despite knowing that it is against government norms.