Madhya Pradesh: Free dialysis facility starting on August 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A free dialysis facility is being started on August 15 under the Ayushman Bharat scheme on the premises of Shri Vaishnav Diagnostic and Kidney Center, Khajrana Ganesh Temple, run by the Shri Vaishnav Shaikshnik Avam Parmarthik Nyas. Under the Niramayam ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ run by the government, free dialysis will help poor and helpless patients a lot. Physiotherapy facilities, including medical consultations, have also been made available at this centre by the trust at nominal charges.

Giving detailed information about this, Trust president Purushottamdas Pasari and convener Laxmikumar Muchhal said that the centre was started by the Trust in 2015. Since the initial days, dialysis facility is being provided by the Trust to all the patients for just Rs 400 and poor and helpless patients are being provided free dialysis facility from the very beginning. For the convenience of the residents, the Diagnostic Centre is also being successfully operated by the Trust at Shri Ramkrishnabagh on Dhar Road.

With the objective of ‘Manav Seva-Param Dharma’, Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic and Physiotherapy facilities are being provided by the Trust on the premises of the Shri Vaishnav Dispensary, located at the Sitalamata Bazar of the city, at nominal charges for many years.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:13 AM IST