Madhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Over five lakh victims of fraud in four assembly constituencies of Mandsaur district have threatened to boycott the forthcoming assembly elections in the state. They alleged the government of not taking any action regarding their grievances.

In a significant development, a meeting of the Thagi Pidit Jamakarta Parivar Jap Tap Sangathan, an organisation representing fraud victims, expanded its reach during a well-organised meeting in Dashpur Kunj, in Mandsaur.

The meeting witnessed the presence of newly appointed state president Sharad Bamnia and general secretary Rai Singh Dangi, who were warmly welcomed by the organisation's office-bearers.

During the meeting, Laxman Prajapat was appointed as the Mandsaur district president of the organisation and several other key positions were filled by dedicated individuals.

A crucial decision was made during the meeting, where it was unanimously agreed that under ‘Mission Payment India Travel Programme’, the slogan ‘Payment first, then voting’ would be promoted. Moreover, in cases where payment is not received, the group urged all fraud victims to boycott voting in the upcoming elections.

Emphasising the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, Laxman Prajapat said that the Act provides relief to victims of fraud by allowing for the confiscation of assets from fraudulent companies and societies, as well as offering three times the amount to the victims.

He expressed concern that this Act is not being enforced, leading to frustration among fraud victims. The meeting was attended by numerous members and office-bearers of the organisation.

The meeting was conducted by district general secretary Krishnapal Singh Rathore, with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Badrilal Parihar.

