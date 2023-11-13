 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls

Over five lakh victims of fraud in four assembly constituencies of Mandsaur district have threatened to boycott the polls.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Over five lakh victims of fraud in four assembly constituencies of Mandsaur district have threatened to boycott the forthcoming assembly elections in the state. They alleged the government of not taking any action regarding their grievances.

In a significant development, a meeting of the Thagi Pidit Jamakarta Parivar Jap Tap Sangathan, an organisation representing fraud victims, expanded its reach during a well-organised meeting in Dashpur Kunj, in Mandsaur.

The meeting witnessed the presence of newly appointed state president Sharad Bamnia and general secretary Rai Singh Dangi, who were warmly welcomed by the organisation's office-bearers.

During the meeting, Laxman Prajapat was appointed as the Mandsaur district president of the organisation and several other key positions were filled by dedicated individuals.

A crucial decision was made during the meeting, where it was unanimously agreed that under ‘Mission Payment India Travel Programme’, the slogan ‘Payment first, then voting’ would be promoted. Moreover, in cases where payment is not received, the group urged all fraud victims to boycott voting in the upcoming elections.

Emphasising the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, Laxman Prajapat said that the Act provides relief to victims of fraud by allowing for the confiscation of assets from fraudulent companies and societies, as well as offering three times the amount to the victims.

He expressed concern that this Act is not being enforced, leading to frustration among fraud victims. The meeting was attended by numerous members and office-bearers of the organisation.

The meeting was conducted by district general secretary Krishnapal Singh Rathore, with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Badrilal Parihar.

Read Also
MP: Husband Fires Gunshots At His AAP Leader Wife Over Disagreement On Diwali Puja
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: 'Countrymen's Love Shatters Abuses Of Congress,' Says PM In Barwani

MP Election 2023: 'Countrymen's Love Shatters Abuses Of Congress,' Says PM In Barwani

Electoral Landscape Of Shajapur-ShajapurDists: Will Modi Magic Work In Evenly Balanced Shajapur,...

Electoral Landscape Of Shajapur-ShajapurDists: Will Modi Magic Work In Evenly Balanced Shajapur,...

MP Election 2023: ‘This Is House Of Corona Warriors; BJP Is Not Welcomed To Seek Votes’

MP Election 2023: ‘This Is House Of Corona Warriors; BJP Is Not Welcomed To Seek Votes’

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Purchase Transformers To Save Rabi Crop, Cops Seize Them

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Purchase Transformers To Save Rabi Crop, Cops Seize Them

Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road