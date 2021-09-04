Madhya Pradesh: Fourth All India Cotton Seed Oil Industries Association conclave on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th Conclave of All India Cotton Seed Oil Industries Association (AICSOIA-2021) is being organised in the city on Saturday, September 4.

Association's Sudhir Agrawal informed here on Friday that the conclave will be held from 9 am to 6 pm. It will be inaugurated by State's minister of Micro, Medium and Small Industries Omprakash Saklecha. Cotton ginners, deoiled cake, oil millers, DOC traders, brokers and oil mill machinery parts manufacturers from across the country will be participating in the conclave.

Industrialists from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra,

Orissa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh will participate in the

programme.

Many technical experts including Anuj Gupta of Delhi, Ajay Kedia of Mumbai, Manoj Kumar Jain from the city will participate. In the programme, the subject of cotton yield will be discussed in detail. This is the first time that such an event has been organised in the city.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:44 AM IST