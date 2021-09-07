e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Four-year imprisonment to the supervisor of Barod tehsil of Women Dev Dept for bribing Rs 20,000

Court of special judge (prevention of corruption act) Manoj Kumar Sharma in Shajapur sentenced four-year imprisonment to then supervisor posted in Barod tehsil of Women and Child Development Department, Agar Malwa.
FP News Service
District media in-charge and assistant district prosecution officer Sachin Raikwar from Shajapur said that complainant Kamlabai, an anganwadi worker posted at Kheda Narela village under Barod tehsil had lodged a complaint against Priyanka Chouhan, the then supervisor for demanding bribe of Rs 20,000.

Kamlabai in her complaint claimed that Chouhan threatened her that if she fails to fulfill her demand, she will send notice to her and will terminate her from job. Fearing of unnecessary action against her, Kamlabai lodged a complaint with the Ujjain Lokayukta on September 11, 2017 and on September 14, Lokayukta sleuths trapped Chouhan accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

Based on evidence produced against Chouhan in the court, she was found guilty under the relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced to four-year imprisonment.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:46 PM IST
