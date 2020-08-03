Madhya Pradesh: Four people including a woman killed in road mishap in Narshinghpur district

Sonkatch: Four people including a woman and two kids were killed in a road accident while they were heading towards Jabalpur from Sonkatch, Dewas. The accident took place near Gadarwara Nandner in Narshinghpur district.

The victims identified as Virendra Mijaji (35), his wife Pooja (32), and their two sons Lakshya and Mayank belonged to the Sonkatch village and were heading towards Jabalpur. He was heading towards Jabalpur to drop his wife for Rakshabandhan there.

The family had hitched a ride with the truck due to the unavailability of public transport services owing to the lockdown. All four of them were sleeping on mattresses atop the truck.

The truck carrying refined cooking oil, in attempt to save a stray cattle which was sitting in the middle of the road, lost control and slipped.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He is now in police custody awaiting an investigation. No charges have been filed against him.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Virendra had well acquaintance with the truck driver and the driver allowed him to travel in his truck till Shahpura – Bitoni.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences for the souls killed in the road accident. taking to twitter, the CM said, "The family of four, including the husband, wife and their two children, lost their lives when the truck they were travelling on overturned near the Nander village in the Narshingh district. My prayers to the family of the deceased persons."