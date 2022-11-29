Madhya Pradesh: Four of family fall sick after dinner, one dies

Representative Image | File Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A family of four fell sick after dinner. After providing treatment at home, they were rushed to a private hospital. While three of the family members were still fighting for life six-year old Gautam died on Monday.

According to reports, Pankaj (24) of Mangliya Kushalgarh village worked as a labourer in a private garden on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road. He along with his wife Ranjita (21), daughter Seema (4) and son Gautam (6) ate dinner on Sunday night.

Later, in the night, the family suffered from vomiting. Later, Pankaj’s brother-in-law Bunty and other relatives rushed the family to Pankaj’s sister’s house in Kamadpur.

When their health condition started deteriorating, Bunty rushed Ranjita, Pankaj and Seema to Bharat Hospital. However, after first aid, they were referred to Indore. The family members however admitted them to Mau’s private hospital.

Six-year-old Gautam was admitted to Alsubah private hospital in the morning after his condition deteriorated further. However, doctors on duty pronounced him brought dead and sent the body to the government civil hospital for post-mortem.

Hospital in-charge Dr. HR Verma said that both the couple and their girl child were referred to Indore but were admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The post-mortem of the deceased Gautam was done at the Government Civil Hospital on Monday.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: BJP launches Tribal Gaurav Yatra in 84 villages of Mhow Assembly