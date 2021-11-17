e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 301 deaths in last 24 hoursMumbai, Pune likely to receive rainfall between November 17 to 19Delhi Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 379
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:48 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Four men arrested while gambling at crematorium

It is said that the accused had reached there to attend a funeral at the crematorium where they started gambling.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | Photo: Pexels

Representative Photo | Photo: Pexels

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four men from Malwa Mill Muktidham while they were gambling there on Tuesday. It is said that the accused had reached there to attend a funeral at the crematorium where they started gambling.

According to Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi, information was received that four men were seen gambling in the crematorium. After the information, the police team reached there. The accused tried to flee from there but they were arrested by the police. Rs 6240 and playing cards were recovered from them.

The accused named Bharat, Om, Anil and Amit had reached the crematorium to attend a funeral. After the last rites, they started gambling there while other people left the place. The accused have been booked under the relevant section and further investigation is on.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Ex-army man shot his parents with licensed gun in Rewa Madhya Pradesh: Ex-army man shot his parents with licensed gun in Rewa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:48 AM IST
Advertisement