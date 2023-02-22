Madhya Pradesh: Four killed in two separate road accidents, dozens injured

Accident | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including a woman, were killed and nearly a dozen injured in two separate accidents in Guna and Burhanpur districts in the last 24 hours.

In the first accident, two passengers were killed and nearly a dozen injured when a speeding truck rammed a bus in Guna district in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 5.15 am when the bus stopped near Mayana town to drop off a passenger, said local police station in-charge Vipendra Singh Chouhan.

The passenger was collecting his bags from vehicle's luggage space at the rear end when the speeding truck hit the stationary bus, injuring nearly 15 travellers, he said.

The injured were taken to district hospital where one Gayatri Bai (33) and Uday Singh (28), died during the course of treatment, the official said.

The rear portion of the bus was mangled by the impact, he said.

In another road mishap that took place on Indore – Icchapur State Highway, two persons from Dhulkote village in Burhanpur district died after their motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle near Ashirgarh village. Those killed were identified as Phoolsingh and Tukaram. Tukaram’s wife Baisabai also sustained serious injuries and was undergoing treatment.

According to police, accident took place on Tuesday evening. After the accident, police shifted both bodies to the mortuary and handed them over to the relatives on Wednesday morning after post-mortem.

Man run over by bus

Khetia: A 30-year-old man was run over by a bus on way to Sendhwa from Khetia, the police said.

The Accident took place near Melan village when the bus was scaling the stiff climb. The deceased was identified as Anil of Khetia village.

Anil’s family members said that he worked in Surat and had come to his native place to celebrate Mahashivratri. After accident, a huge crowd gathered at the spot. To avoid any untoward incident, local police immediately rushed to the spot and seized bus.

