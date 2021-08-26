Madhya Pradesh: Four Kanjars attempt motorcycle theft in broad daylight arrested

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four Kanjars who tried to rob motorcyclists of their motorcycles in broad daylight on Tuesday were nabbed by the people and handed over to the police.

Four persons stopped motorcyclists coming from Palsud side and attacked them with sharp weapons on Tuesday, near Rajpur, near the nursery of the Forest Department.

They snatched their motorcycles and loaded them in the truck parked there. The motorcyclists tried to chase the driver of the truck. He attacked them with sharp weapons, but due to ensuing a commotion, people reached the spot to help the victims. They got hold of the robbers and contacted the police.

The two robbers managed to ran away with the truck but were caught by Julwania police. Four persons have been injured and two have been sent to the District Hospital in critical condition. Sources said the robbers are Kanjar and the truck belongs to them.

The incident of robbery in broad daylight has spread panic among the people of the area. The area seems to be in the grip of the criminals as a complaint of illegal recovery on Khargone-Baroda state road between Salkheda and Rangaon has been registered. While jewellery and cash worth lakhs were stolen from 7 houses in the area on the night of Raksha Bandhan. Police are yet to crack these cases.

