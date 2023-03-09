Madhya Pradesh: Four, including newly-wed couple met watery grave in Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom prevailed in Ratlam district's Israthuni and Delanpur villages after four people, including a newlywed couple and two minors from two families, drowned in a pond.

The incident was reported at a private pond dug over 1 acre of private agriculture land on Jamthun road near Delanpur village, about five kilometres from Ratlam district headquarters at 11 am on Wednesday.

All those who met the watery grave are close relatives, including Vinod Katara, 23, his wife Rupa Katara, 22 and two minor brothers of Rupa, Lakhan alias Laddu Devada, 12, and Kishore alias Aalo Devada, 11. Vinod and Rupa got married only a month back, and the couple came to Rupa’s parental village Delanpur to celebrate their first Holi after marriage.

Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari said that while playing Holi at around 11 am on Wednesday, Lakhan Devda's son Sukhram Devda, a resident of village Delanpur and his younger brother 10-year-old Kishore Devda went to the pond.

While removing colour at the pond, the foot of one of them slipped and he fell into the pond. When the second one went to the pond to save him, he also started drowning.

Meanwhile, their elder sister Roopa entered the pond to save the brothers, she also drowned. Vinod Katara, son of Nagji Katara, a resident of Israthuni village jumped into the pond to save all three. He tried hard to save all three, but he also drowned.

CM expressed grief, compensation of Rs 4-4 lakhs to the family

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident. In his tweet, CM wrote, the incident of the drowning of four members of a tribal family in Ratlam's Jamthun is very sad. We have decided to give a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in this heart-wrenching accident. The government stands with us in this critical hour of grief.