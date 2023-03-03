Madhya Pradesh: Four held for pelting stones on vehicles, planning road robbery, one still at large in Bagh

Representational Picture

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police have detained four persons for pelting stones on vehicles including the vehicle of local BJP leader Jaydeep Patel near Rampura Ghati in Bagh town on February 27.

Planning a road robbery, a group of miscreants kept a huge stone on the road so that the vehicles passing on the road slow down or even halt and pelted stones at these vehicles. Two persons travelling in Chhabra Bus suffered injuries; Imraan Hussain, a resident of Kukshi town received grave injuries due to stone pelting and is undergoing medical treatment at an Indore hospital. On the complaint of the victim, a case under Sections 336,308, and 427 of the IPC has been registered.

SDOP Dilip Singh Bidwal, during a press conference, said that a special police team led by SHO Ranjit Singh Baghel was constituted. Acting on a tip-off that some unknown miscreants were planning roadside robbery near Rampura Ghati along Kukshi road, a team of Bagh police nabbed four miscreants while one of the accused fled from the scene due to darkness. Those arrested have been identified as Sachin Mandloi (19), a resident of Badkeshwar, Anil Dodwe (19), a resident of Kukshi, Sitaram Dodwe (19) and a minor boy. Ajay Kisan Amaliya is still at large. Bagh SHO Ranjit Singh Baghel, constable Balwant Singh Thakral and the team played a key role in their arrest.