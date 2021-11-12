Madhya Pradesh: Four-day Chhath fest ends with offerings to Sun God

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhath Puja concluded with 'Arghya' to rising Sun, amid religious music, attire & worship in Indore on Thursday.

Worshipping the Sun and expressing gratitude for its power nourishing life on the planet, people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and eastern India living in various parts of the city celebrated the four-day fest of Chhath Mahaparv.

The last of Mahaparv was celebrated by offering ‘arghya’ to the rising sun on Thursday morning.

Four-day Chhath Puja concluded and devotees, mainly women, ended their 36-hour-long fast on Saturday morning with the sunrise.

Chatth Puja Aayojan Samitis and Poorvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, the apex social organisation of the people of Poorvottar Samaj in the city in view of corona pandemic had appealed to the community people and devotees to avoid participating in group offering of `arghya’.

Chatth Puja Aaayojan Samitis allowed only a specified number of devotees at the `Chatth ghats’ to offer prayer and `arghya’ to the Sun God.

Precautionary measures like arrangements of sanitisers, masks and social distancing were followed at many ghats where ‘arghya’ offering was performed.

At many ghats and in homes, traditional Chatth songs were sung by devotees creating an aura of religious fervour.

Devotees attired in traditional ethnic dresses were seen at ghats carrying traditional home-cooked prasad like `thekua’, seasonal fruits, sweets, sugar canes in bamboo made containers.

Major celebrations of Chhath Mahaparv were seen in Tulsi Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Triveni Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Piliyahana pond, Silicon City, Phoenix Township, Aerodrom road, Rau and Pithampur area.

Talking about the importance of the festival, general secretary of Purvottar Sanskrutik Sansthan KK Jha said, “Every festival teaches us an important lesson of life, Chhath Puja essentially helps people in understanding and harnessing the power of sun.”

“The importance of Chhath Puja has increased with time, because in the rat race of success, we often forget the importance of our life,” state president of Sansthan Thakur Jagdish Singh said. He explained that these rituals and the power of the sun helps us in living a more spiritual life.

