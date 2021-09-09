Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 15 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men were arrested by the police with stolen goods worth Rs 15 lakh in the Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday night. Fourteen stolen mobile phones which had been snatched by them from people were also recovered by the police and further investigations are underway. The accused confessed to committing thefts and snatching mobile phones from people at various places in the city.

ASP Rajesh Vyas said that the Bhanwarkuan police station staff received information that some armed men were seen roaming about in the area. After the information, a team was sent to the mentioned place from where four men were caught by the police. The accused allegedly confessed to planning a robbery at a petrol pump.

The accused were identified as Rohit Bhalse, a resident of Malviya Nagar; Tarun Shinde of Dwarkapuri; Rohit Chouksey of Jeet Nagar; and Kanha, alias Akash, of Brahmpuri Colony. One of the accomplices named Nawal managed to flee from the spot. The police have seized a knife, a sword and two bikes used in the crime from the accused.

In sustained questioning, the accused told the police that they had committed a theft in the Sanyogitaganj area three days ago. They also confessed to snatching mobile phones from many people. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh and 14 mobile phones from them.

The accused confessed to committing thefts in the Sanyogitaganj, Juni Indore, Azad Nagar, Tejaji Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and Annapurna areas of the city. The accused are being questioned further.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:55 AM IST