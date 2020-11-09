Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested with demonetised currency worth Rs 19.06L

Burhanpur: Kotwali police in Burhanpur arrested four accused and seized demonetized currency notes worth Rs 19.06L. The notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 face value. Those arrested were identified as Shubham Kosthi, 27, of Saraswati Nagar, Laalbagh, Sourabh Paliwal, 29, of Laxminagar, Laalbagh, Burhanpur. The other two arrested persons are Gagan Singh Tomar, 37, of Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore and Subhash Sharma, 47, of Ambikapur Extension, Indore.

Police booked them under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and 5/ 7 of the Specified Bank Notes (cessation of liabilities) Act, 2017 and produced them before the court.

According to information, Kotwali police got a tip-off about two persons with a bag waiting for someone at bus stand.

Kotwali police team rushed to the spot and detained the duo. During checking police recovered Rs 1,56,500 in the form of demonetized Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes from Shubham and Sourabh.

During interrogation, duo informed police that they used to collect demonetised currency from different places and hand them over to Indore-based Gagan Singh Tomar and Subhash Sharma. Police arrested Gagan and Subhash and recovered Rs 17,49,500 in the form of demonetised currency. Police also recovered Rs 1.9 lakh in the form of new currency from Gagan and Subhash. Duo failed to answer the source of new currency.