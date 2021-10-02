Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested; seven two-wheelers, 21 mobile phones recovered

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested four persons and recovered seven stolen two-wheelers and 21 mobile phones from them.

According to police, they stopped four persons on a Maestro scooter who were going from Pithampur to Rau. They did not have papers of the vehicle with them. On checking the vehicle's dickey, they found 11 mobiles.

They confessed that the two-wheeler had been stolen Bhojpur Colony, Betma on September 30. They gave details of other vehicles and mobile phones stolen by them following which they were recovered by police.

Those arrested were Shivam alias Goldy s/o Jagdish Tailor age 20 years resident Vijay Nagar Indore, Rahul s/o Santosh Gupta age 18 years resident Vijay Nagar Colony Indorama, Krishna alias Kalu s/o Sunatan Vaskale age 23 years Resident of Indorama Pithampur, Ajay's s/o Kailash Bhilala age 18 years, resident of Vijay Nagar Colony Indorama.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh demands judicial inquiry into drug haul from Gujarat port

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:55 AM IST