Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested in murder of Class X student during marriage function

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a Class X student in a marriage garden in Sanyogitaganj area. Police said that one of the accused also got injured in the incident and he is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said that Yash Sonkar (17) was stabbed to death by some persons during a marriage function in a marriage garden on Sunday night. They had an argument over glaring at each other, following which the accused attacked Yash and his friend with a knife. Yash got critically injured and he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

The accused fled from the scene soon after committing the crime. The police started a search and managed to arrest four persons behind the crime. One of the accused was also injured in the incident and he is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. His condition is stated to be out of danger. According to TI Tomar, the accused were identified as Annu Silawat, Shiv and Ankit and their accomplice. They are being questioned further.

Police said that Yash was a student of Class X from a city school. He had reached to attend a marriage function where he and his friend had an argument with the accused. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:13 AM IST