Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:47 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Four accused of Lal Gulab gang arrested

The police seized cash from their possession which they allegedly received after selling fenugreek.
FP News Service
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off the Neemuch police arrested four members of Lal Gulab Gang who stole four quintals of fenugreek worth Rs 26,000 from Agricultural Produce Market. The police seized cash from their possession which they allegedly received after selling fenugreek.

Those arrested are: Sameer alias Allu, a resident of Scheme No 8, Baghana, Ramratan alias Foria, a resident of Naka No 4, Baghana, Aman alias ??Katru, a resident of Naka No 4, Baghana and Zahid alias Lalu alias Panni, a resident of Naka No 4.

A farmer Vishnu Dangi from Bakani district, Jhalawar, Rajasthan has lodged a complaint with the Neemuch police alleging that he came to Neemuch agriculture market to sell his fenugreek produce.

In the morning while he was arranging his goods in the market he found that seven bags of fenugreek weighing over four quintals are missing. He immediately lodged a police complaint at Baghana police station.

During the investigation, police came to know about involvement of infamous Lal Gulab Gang in the case.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:47 AM IST
