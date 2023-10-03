Madhya Pradesh: Foundation Stone Laid For ₹51.85L Dome At Gopal Manglik Complex In Mahidpur

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The pre-code of conduct phase has witnessed a flurry of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for various development projects in Mahidpur.

One such project is the construction of a dome at Rs 51.85 lakh in Ward 16's Gopal Manglik Complex, spearheaded by the Municipal Council.

The ceremony for this project took place, with MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan as the chief guest, presided over by Municipal president Nanibai Omprakash Mali. SDM Brajesh Saxena graced the event as a special guest.

The Gopal Manglik Complex Committee welcomed the guests and municipal councillors. MLA Chauhan highlighted the BJP government's commitment to Mahidpur's development, emphasising ongoing work in every ward and the benefits of government schemes for the public.

Other notable guests also addressed the gathering, expressing their support for Mahidpur's development. The event was efficiently conducted by Jainendra Khemsara, with a vote of thanks from Prabhudayal Sharma, the secretary of the Gaushala Committee.

Road projects worth Rs 32L in 3 wards

MAHIDPUR: The Municipal Council marked the beginning of road construction projects worth Rs 32 lakh in three wards of Mahidpur. MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan graced the event as the chief guest, while municipal president Nanibai Om Prakash Mali presided.

The projects include a CC road from Bablu Gandhi's house to Sandeep Yadav's house in Ward 6, Mahadev Colony (Rs 7.93 lakh), a CC road from Bombay Hospital to Liaqat Patel's house in Ward 18, Shafi Colony (Rs 7.56 lakh) and a CC road from Sadiq Bhai to Shakur Bhai's house (Rs 7.56 lakh).

Additionally, MLA Chauhan announced the legalisation of 20 illegal colonies in the city, with road construction in three colonies set to commence shortly, promising improved transportation for residents.