Madhya Pradesh: Foundation stone for Ram temple was laid by Rajiv Gandhi, claims Digvijaya Singh

However, Singh did not make any clarifications on his comment. He further said that the Congress party is not against the construction of the Ram temple but the politicisation of the issue.

"I am a student of Swami Surupanandji Maharaj, Jagatguru Shankracharyaji, Dwarka Joshimath. I asked him when every important ceremony is done on 'mahurat' (auspicious time), why is the Ram temple foundation laying ceremony being done in August, which falls in 'Bhadav'. He said that this is wrong. I even posted it on my social media," Singh said.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, a much-anticipated ceremony which is likely to witness the attendance of several national leaders.