Madhya Pradesh: Former Rajpur block Congress president Deepak Patel, MLA representative Jitendra Yadav turn saffron, 30 others follow the lead

Rajpur: Sunday brought another major jolt to Congress and former state home minister Bala Bachchan in Rajpur assembly constituency of Barwani district as former Block Congress president Deepak Patel and municipal council former vice-president and MLA representative Jitendra Yadav joined BJP.

Beside Patel and Yadav, one Sanjay Gupta and his 30 supporters also joined BJP in presence of BJP MLA representative Antar Devisingh Patel and BJP district president Om Soni.

BJP leaders praised Patel and others' decision to join BJP and welcomed them with garlands.

Notably this is fourth blow for Bachchan and Congress in Rajpur village of Barwani district. Quoting reason behind leaving Congress, Congress leaders and their supporters claimed that party leaders' ignorant attitude left no option before them. The decision to joined BJP leaving Congress not take overnight, but after waiting for months to redress our grievances and failing to get any positive sign from high command, we decided to join BJP, Congress leaders said.