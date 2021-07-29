Madhya Pradesh: Former national football player Bhavna Dhangar immolates self in Khargone, dies

Khargone sub-divisional officer (police) Rohit Alava said that on Thursday, they received information about a body of a woman age between 25 – 26 years in a field on Dabria Road near a trenching ground, about four-kilometer on the outskirt of town. After getting information, local police team with the forensic science laboratory (FLS) squad rushed to the spot. The body was badly burnt.

Police identified the deceased as Bhavna Dhangar who ended her life by immolating herself. A suicide note was also found lying near the dead body. The police are now investigating this matter, Alava said.

Former national football player Bhavna Dhangar was a sports teacher in a private school. Before ending her life, Bhawna updated her status on her social media, in which she wrote, 'I am committing suicide due to troubled life. Don't trouble anyone because of me, goodbye life.' Police have also found a suicide note from the spot saying she would commit suicide of her free will.

Before ending her life, Bhavna had spoken to her friend on mobile and warned of committing suicide. But before the police and family reached the spot, Bhavna had already committed suicide.

After the incident, Jaitapur police recovered the body and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem. People related to sports including family members were also present outside the post-mortem room in large numbers. Many sports personalities from the town expressed grief over the step taken by Bhavna.