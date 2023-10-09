 Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister Visits Various Villages Under Bhorasa Block
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Former Minister Visits Various Villages Under Bhorasa Block

Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister Visits Various Villages Under Bhorasa Block

He also discussed with villagers regarding grievances and assured for redressal at the earliest.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Bhorasa (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and regional MLA Sajjan Singh Verma undertook visits to various villages under Bhorasa block. During his visit to Sumrakhedi village, he donated Rs 4 lakh (from MLA fund) for construction of pavers’ block at new crematorium.

Following which he reached Nanadhara Khedi village where he announced to give Rs 3 lakh for construction of tin shed there. Similarly he also announced to give Rs 2 lakh from MLA fund for construction of tin shed in Sitkhedi village.

He also undertook inspection of society building being constructed in Pandajagir village. He laid the foundation stone of public welfare work in different villages. He also discussed with villagers regarding grievances and assured for redressal at the earliest.

Block Congress president Dinesh Yadav, MLA representative Rajendra Yadav, city Congress president Ramesh Chand Inani, Nagjiram Yadav, former municipal council vice- president Jeevan Singh Thakur, former sarpanch Narpat Singh Yadav and councillors were also present.

Read Also
MP: Hundreds Of Vehicles Seized Violating Traffic Rules In City
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’